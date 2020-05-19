US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested

DXY gathers further downside traction below the 100.00 mark.

Further south aligns recent lows in the 99.15/10 band.

DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.

If the selling bias accelerates, the the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.

A deeper pullback could also contemplate the test of May’s low at 98.57 ahead of the key 200-day SMA, today at 98.45.

DXY daily chart