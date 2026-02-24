The Euro (EUR) is trading near the 1.1775 level on Tuesday after recovering from a one-month low last week. The US Dollar (USD) found renewed support from Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes that showed policymakers split on the interest rate outlook, with markets pricing virtually no chance of a cut in March and around 80% probability of a hold in April.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's term expires in May, adding another layer of uncertainty to the policy path. On the Euro side, the European Central Bank (ECB) is effectively on hold with inflation near its 2% target, and ECB President Christine Lagarde confirmed she will serve out her full term. US Consumer Confidence data and several Fed speeches on Tuesday, along with delayed US jobs and inflation reports later this week, will shape near-term direction.

Fibers drifts around key averages as Stochastic approaches oversold

On the daily chart, EUR/USD edges lower by 0.12% on Tuesday, settling near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.1775 following a muted European trading session. The pair has pulled back steadily from the January high near 1.2080, giving up roughly 300 pips across a month-long decline defined by a sequence of lower highs and lower lows. Price is holding well above the rising 200-day EMA at 1.1585, which continues to confirm the broader bullish structure from the early-January swing low near 1.1580. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish and is approaching the oversold zone, suggesting downside momentum may be nearing exhaustion. A cluster of small-bodied candles over recent sessions near the 50 EMA points to indecision at this level. Immediate support sits at the 1.1750 area, with the psychological 1.1700 handle below; a sustained break lower would expose the 1.1578 swing low. A bounce from the 50 EMA and reclaim of 1.1830 would be needed to shift near-term bias back toward the 1.1900 to 1.1950 resistance zone.

EUR/USD daily chart

(This story was corrected on February 24 at 16:35 to say that EUR/USD edges lower on Tuesday, not Monday.)