Spot Silver is pulling back on Tuesday after Monday's explosive rally, trading near $87.87. The weekend tariff escalation, which came just hours after the US Supreme Court struck down broader emergency tariffs, fuelled a flight into precious metals. Silver's industrial demand profile is adding a structural tailwind, with market deficits of 67 to 120 million ounces expected in 2026 according to the Silver Institute and Metals Focus. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to hold rates steady in March, with around 60 basis points of easing priced in for the remainder of the year. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has attributed recent extreme volatility in metals to speculative activity from Chinese traders. Delayed US jobs and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, along with multiple Fed speakers this week, will be key for the near-term precious metals outlook.

Sharp reversal candle at $87.87 as Stochastic crosses bullish from midrange

On the daily chart, XAG/USD fell around 1% on Tuesday, pumping the brakes following Monday's surge that saw prices spike from the mid-$80s. Despite holding relatively steady, Spot Silver explored the bearish side through early trading, testing $85.00, suggesting buyers stepped in on the dip. Price is holding well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $80.20 and the 200-day EMA near $57.85, confirming the broader bullish trend that has been in place since the $60.80 swing low. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bullish from the midrange area, pointing to recovering momentum after the sharp February correction from the all-time high of $121.66.

The pair has been consolidating roughly between $75 and $90 since early February following that historic selloff. Immediate resistance sits at $90, with the $92 to $93 zone above; a break higher would open the path toward $100. Support rests at the $85 area, followed by $80 near the 50-day EMA; a failure there would risk a deeper retracement toward $75.

XAG/USD daily chart