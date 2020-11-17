US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further decline stays in the pipeline

DXY remains under pressure and now targets the 92.00 area.

A break below this level should pave the way for a move to 2020 low.

The downside momentum in DXY accelerates on Tuesday and challenges the key 6-month support line in the 92.45/40 band.

Further south emerges the monthly lows in the 92.15/10 zone (November 9) ahead of the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1).

Further out, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.31, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart