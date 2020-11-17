US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further decline stays in the pipeline

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY remains under pressure and now targets the 92.00 area.
  • A break below this level should pave the way for a move to 2020 low.

The downside momentum in DXY accelerates on Tuesday and challenges the key 6-month support line in the 92.45/40 band.

Further south emerges the monthly lows in the 92.15/10 zone (November 9) ahead of the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1).

Further out, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.31, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.33
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 92.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.08
Daily SMA50 93.38
Daily SMA100 93.82
Daily SMA200 96.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.84
Previous Daily Low 92.47
Previous Weekly High 93.21
Previous Weekly Low 92.13
Previous Monthly High 94.1
Previous Monthly Low 92.47
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 93
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

