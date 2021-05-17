US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra losses to 90.00 appear likely

DXY accelerates the downside and trades closer to 90.00.

Further south lines up the May’s low at 89.98.

DXY drops for yet another session and gradually approaches the key support in the 90.00 neighbourhood.

The continuation of this pullback carries the potential to revisit monthly lows in the 90.00/89.95 band (May 11).

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.83, the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.

DXY daily chart