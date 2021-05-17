US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra losses to 90.00 appear likely

- DXY accelerates the downside and trades closer to 90.00.
- Further south lines up the May’s low at 89.98.
DXY drops for yet another session and gradually approaches the key support in the 90.00 neighbourhood.
The continuation of this pullback carries the potential to revisit monthly lows in the 90.00/89.95 band (May 11).
In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.83, the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.2
|Today Daily Change
|25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|90.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.84
|Daily SMA50
|91.65
|Daily SMA100
|91.06
|Daily SMA200
|91.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.8
|Previous Daily Low
|90.28
|Previous Weekly High
|90.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.98
|Previous Monthly High
|93.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to around 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.