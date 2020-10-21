US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra losses expected below 92.70

DXY tumbles further to multi-week lows near 92.70.

Below this area comes in the Fibo level at 91.92.

DXY accelerates the leg lower following the recent breakdown of the key support at 93.00 the figure, printing fresh multi-week lows in the 92.70/65 band.

A deeper pullback now threatens to drag the dollar to the sub-92.00 area, where sits a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop). If sellers push further, then a visit to the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1) should emerge on the horizon.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.77, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart