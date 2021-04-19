US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra losses expected below 91.00

DXY accelerates the downtrend to the vicinity of the 91.00 mark.

Further south of 91.00 comes in 89.68, February lows.

DXY sinks deeper into the negative territory and puts the key 91.00 support to the test at the beginning of the week.

The continuation of the selling pressure should expose a break below 91.00. Further south emerges the psychological 90.00 yardstick, although there are no relevant support levels until the February lows in the 89.70/65 band.

Below the 200-day SMA (92.18) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the negative side.

DXY daily chart