US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY records its largest weekly decline since 1986

  • US dollar index (DXY) broke below the 99.00 figure and the 100/200 SMA on the four-hour chart. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 98.00 support. 
 

DXY had its worst weekly decline since April 1986 as the bearish pressure has been relentless throughout the week. 
 

The greenback is nearing its daily 100 and 200 SMAs near the 98.00 figure. It is likely that next week DXY will challenge the above-mentioned level. 
 

After an attempted bounce near the 99.00 figure near the 100/200 SMAs on the four chart, DXY broke below and reached a low of 98.25 this Friday. As the bears are in control, DXY is set to extend losses towards the 98.00, 97.00 and 96.60 levels in the medium term.
 

Dollar Index Spot

Today last price 98.35
Today Daily Change -1.07
Today Daily Change % -1.08
Today daily open 99.42
 
Daily SMA20 98.75
Daily SMA50 98.59
Daily SMA100 98.08
Daily SMA200 97.99
 
Previous Daily High 101.02
Previous Daily Low 99.24
Previous Weekly High 103
Previous Weekly Low 97.45
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.33

 

 

