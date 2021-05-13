US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY drops back from 10-DMA as MACD flirts with bears

- DXY consolidates the previous day’s gains, refreshes intraday low of late.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross short-term moving average keep sellers hopeful.
- Six-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
US dollar index (DXY) takes offers around 90.68, down 0.11% intraday, during early Thursday. While the Asian traders seem to lick the previous day’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led wounds, the greenback gauge’s inability to cross 10-day SMA (DMA) favor short-term sellers.
Not only the failures to cross 10-DMA but bearish MACD also suggest pullback of the US dollar.
Hence, a 10-pip area comprising levels marked since late February, around 90.45-35, regains the market’s attention ahead of the monthly bottom near the 90.00 psychological magnet.
In a case where DXY bears keep reins past 90.00, February’s bottom close to 89.70 should be targeted for short positions.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the 10-DMA level of 90.78 is a guaranteed call to the greenback buyers as a downward sloping trend line from March 31, near 91.00, tests the following upside moves.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|90.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.95
|Daily SMA50
|91.71
|Daily SMA100
|91.06
|Daily SMA200
|91.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.8
|Previous Daily Low
|90.16
|Previous Weekly High
|91.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.19
|Previous Monthly High
|93.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.65
