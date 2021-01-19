US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Drops back towards fortnight-old support below 91.00

- DXY extends pullback from highest in one month.
- Monday’s Doji at multi-day top, overbought RSI favor further consolidation of gains.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters, bulls need a clear break of December 07 top for fresh entries.
US dollar index (DXY) remains on the back foot around 90.68, down 0.10% intraday, during early Tuesday.
The greenback gauge versus major currencies surged to the highest since December 21 the previous day before taking a U-turn from 90.95. In doing so, the index prints Doji candlestick formation suggesting a reversal in the established move at the multi-day high. The signals from the candlestick pattern gained extra strength amid overbought RSI conditions.
As a result, DXY dropped afterward and is currently targeting an upward sloping trend line from January 06, at 90.48.
It should, however, be noted that the gauge’s downside past-90.48 will need to break the 200-bar SMA level of 90.39 and the 90.00 threshold to convince the bears.
Alternatively, a clear run-up beyond the latest high of 90.95 won’t be enough to recall the DXY buyers as the 91.00 threshold and high marked on December 07, around 91.25 become extra hurdles to watch.
Overall, DXY is likely to witness a pullback during the short-term uptrend. However, risk-on mood and expectations of further optimism may challenge the bulls should the quote ignores immediate supports.
Read: S&P 500 Futures gain half a percent towards 3,800 as markets brace for Biden welcome
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|90.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.14
|Daily SMA50
|90.97
|Daily SMA100
|92.17
|Daily SMA200
|94.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.95
|Previous Daily Low
|90.74
|Previous Weekly High
|90.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.92
|Previous Monthly High
|92.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.11
AUD/USD recaptures 0.7700 amid Risk-on mood, upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD remains strongly bid above 0.7700 after Monday’s downbeat performance. The aussie benefits from upbeat Australian housing data and risk-on mood. Incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s indirect support to Biden’s stimulus favors the risk-takers.
EUR/USD:Falling wedge on 4H tests bearish impulse below 1.2100
EUR/USD portrays choppy trading moves between 1.2075 and 1.2080 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Bullish chart pattern, recovering MACD keep buyers hopeful. Early February lows, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the downside filters.
Gold: All eyes on the greenback and US yields
Gold prices are attempting to recover as te DXY stalls in its bullish correction. The dollar could still be a catalyst for a deeper positioning squeeze in the yellow metal. The US dollar strengthened for a third consecutive day on Monday.
BTC/USD: Its a make or break at 36170
BTC/USD is trending up again in the 30 minutes time frame; the price structure has changed since the weekend selloff with higher highs and higher lows. Prices fell below the crucial point at 36170 in yesterday's session but bounced back.
US Dollar Index: Drops back towards fortnight-old support below 91.00
DXY extends pullback from highest in one month. The Index remains on the back foot around 90.68, down 0.10% intraday, during early Tuesday. Monday’s Doji at multi-day top, overbought RSI favor further consolidation of gains.