US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Decent hurdle emerges around 93.50

DXY’s upside appears to have faltered near 93.50 so far.

Further north is located the November 2020 high near 94.30.

The dollar’s rally seems to have met quite a tough barrier in the mid-93.00s for the time being.

DXY needs to clear this area (preferably in the near-term) to allow for the continuation of the uptrend. In this case, there are no relevant up barriers until the November 2020 highs in the 94.25/30 band.

In the meantime, the downside pressure around the index looks alleviated after the recent breakout of the 200-day SMA (92.48). If DXY manages to keep business above the latter on a sustainable basis, then the outlook should shift to constructive, at least in the near-term.

DXY daily chart