US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective decline could reach 90.00

The upside in DXY lost momentum below the 91.00 yardstick.

The ongoing leg lower could extend to the 90.00 neighbourhood.

DXY met a tough resistance in the area just below 91.00 the figure earlier in the week, sparking the current knee-jerk afterwards.

The continuation of this pullback carries the potential to revisit the area of weekly lows around the key 90.00 support in the short-term horizon.

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.85, the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.

DXY daily chart