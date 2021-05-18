US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bears prepare for a bumpy ride near 90.00

- DXY refreshes weekly low but defends 90.00 threshold.
- Yearly horizontal support tests sellers, confluence of seven-week-old resistance line, 21-day SMA restricts short-term upside.
US dollar index (DXY) bounces off intraday low, rather weekly bottom, while picking up bids near 90.11 during early Tuesday. Even so, the greenback gauge remains 0.14% down on a day by the press time.
Given the quote’s sustained weakness from the short-term SMA and key resistance line, DXY is on the way to re-test the yearly horizontal support near 90.00–89.95.
It should, however, be noted that multiple supports can test DXY bears, also the likely oversold Momentum line, during the gauge’s further weakness below 89.95, a break of which will challenge February low near 89.70.
On the contrary, 90.50 may entertain the intraday buyers in case of a corrective pullback ahead of highlighting the 90.75 resistance confluence.
If at all DXY jumps above 90.75 on a daily closing basis, the monthly peak surrounding 91.45 will be in the spotlight.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|90.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.79
|Daily SMA50
|91.61
|Daily SMA100
|91.06
|Daily SMA200
|91.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.43
|Previous Daily Low
|90.15
|Previous Weekly High
|90.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.98
|Previous Monthly High
|93.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD moves to a fresh high in pursuit of the 1.42 area
GBP/USD is on the warpath as the US dollar loses traction and support of yields. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.4125 to a high of 1.4174 while the greenback teeters near multi-month lows with Treasury yields stalling due. Bulls target the 1.42 area in a break on the daily resistance.
GBP/USD moves to a fresh high in pursuit of the 1.42 area
GBP/USD is on the warpath as the US dollar loses traction and support of yields. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.4125 to a high of 1.4174 while the greenback teeters near multi-month lows with Treasury yields stalling due. Bulls target the 1.42 area in a break on the daily resistance.
Ripple clears one of two hurdles, primed for 25% advance
XRP price is showing a bullish bias after its recent upswing that cleared a crucial level. Another stiff resistance level stands between Ripple and its move to new yearly highs. A breakdown of $1.312 will spell trouble for Ripple and might invalidate it.
Inflation concerns may become dollar’s friend
The inflation proves to be a short-term spike that should resolve itself as the economy returns to something like normal. However, short-term inflation can become self-fulfilling if the Fed loses credibility, because then, inflation expectations will lose their anchor to its 2% target.