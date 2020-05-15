US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of 101.00 still stays on the cards

- DXY keeps consolidating the breakout of the 100.00 mark.
- A surpass of 100.56 should put 101.00 back on the radar.
DXY keeps navigating the upper end of the monthly range above the 100.00 mark and approaches the tough barrier in the 100.50 area, where converge May tops and a Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop).
A clear breakout of this key hurdle is expected to pave the way for another visit to the April peaks in the 101.00 neighbourhood.
On the broader picture, the 200-day SMA – today at 98.43 – continues to underpin the constructive outlook in the dollar for the time being.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|100.24
|Today Daily Change
|22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|100.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.92
|Daily SMA50
|99.62
|Daily SMA100
|98.78
|Daily SMA200
|98.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.56
|Previous Daily Low
|100.15
|Previous Weekly High
|100.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.24
|Previous Monthly High
|100.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|98.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.93
