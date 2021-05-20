US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A move to 89.20 still remains on the cards

  • DXY’s recovery met resistance in the 90.30 region on Wednesday.
  • A move to the 2021 low at 89.20 (January 6) is not ruled out.

DXY resumes the downside following the FOMC-led rebound to the 90.30 region late on Wednesday.

The dollar’s view remains negative for the time being and thus leaves a deeper retracement of the index well on the cards in the very near-term. Against this, there is still scope for a pullback to the YTD low at 89.20 (January 6) in the shorter run.

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.78, the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.1
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 90.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.68
Daily SMA50 91.54
Daily SMA100 91.07
Daily SMA200 91.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.29
Previous Daily Low 89.69
Previous Weekly High 90.91
Previous Weekly Low 89.98
Previous Monthly High 93.33
Previous Monthly Low 90.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 89.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

