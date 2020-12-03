US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A deeper pullback is on the table

DXY drops further and tests 32-month lows around 90.80.

Odds for further retracement remain on the rise.

The bearish momentum surrounding the dollar accelerates further and forces the US Dollar Index (DXY) to breach the key support at the 91.00 yardstick.

That said, extra downside remains a solid chance in the short-term horizon, with the immediate target at the psychological support in the 90.00 mark ahead of the April 2018 lows near 89.20.

In the meantime, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 95.87, the offered stance is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart