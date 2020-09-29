US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A breach of 94.00 could expose 93.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY extends the decline and challenges the 94.00 mark.
  • Next on the downside emerges 93.66 (September 9 top).

The bearish note in the greenback picks up pace in the first half of the week and forces DXY to put the 94.00 mark to the test.

A clear breakdown of the 94.00 neighbourhood could pave the way for a move to the September 9 peak near 93.70 ahead of the 55-day SMA, today at 93.55.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.07, the outlook on the dollar is forecasted to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 94.08
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 94.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.36
Daily SMA50 93.35
Daily SMA100 95.49
Daily SMA200 97.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.64
Previous Daily Low 94.15
Previous Weekly High 94.74
Previous Weekly Low 92.75
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 94.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 95.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate

EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate

EUR/USD is below 1.17 but above the lows. Investors are concerned about rising European COVID-19 cases. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty

GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty

GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region

Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region

Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate

Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate

Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.

Read more

WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data

WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data

WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures