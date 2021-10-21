US Dollar Index Price Analysis: 94.00 becomes a tough nut to crack for DXY bulls

- DXY grinds higher following its bounce off three-week low.
- Short-term moving averages, seven-week-old previous support line probe upside amid bearish MACD signals.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls pause around 93.75 after the strongest up-move in over a week. That being said, the greenback gauge seesaws in a choppy range, following its U-turn from the monthly low, by the press time of Friday’s Asian session.
Although monthly horizontal support triggered the DXY rebound, a confluence of 10-DMA and 21-DMA, as well as the support-turned-resistance line from early September, offer a strong resistance around the 94.00 threshold.
Also challenging the upside momentum are the bearish MACD signals and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level (Fibo.) of September-October advances.
Hence, US Dollar Index buyers need validation from the 94.00 round figure for conviction, a break of which will challenge the monthly peak of 94.56.
Alternatively, a downside break of the stated horizontal support near 93.50 won’t hesitate to recall the DXY sellers targeting 61.8% Fibo. near 92.95. It’s worth noting that the 93.00 round figure may add strength to the stated support.
US Dollar Index: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|93.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.94
|Daily SMA50
|93.27
|Daily SMA100
|92.62
|Daily SMA200
|91.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.88
|Previous Daily Low
|93.54
|Previous Weekly High
|94.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.76
|Previous Monthly High
|94.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.15
