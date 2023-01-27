- US Dollar Index reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off eight-month low.
- US GDP came in firmer-than-expected but the details appeared fishy and probed DXY bulls afterward.
- Cautious mood ahead of US Core PCE Price Index for December, FOMC keeps US Dollar traders on the dicey floor.
US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats to 101.80, following a corrective bounce off a multi-day low, as the greenback traders await the key US data during early Friday. In doing so, the US Dollar’s gauge versus the six major currencies fail to defend the previous day’s gains inspired mainly by the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
That said, the US Q4 GDP marked an annualized growth rate of 2.9% versus 2.6% expected and 3.2% prior. On the same line, the Durable Goods Orders jumped 5.6% in December versus 2.5% market forecast and -1.7% upwardly revised prior. It should be noted, however, that the growth of Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices weakened to 3.2% QoQ in Q4 compared to 4.3% marked forecast and prior readings. Further, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures eased to 3.9% QoQ for Q4 from 4.7% previous readings, versus 5.3% expected.
Although the US GDP and Durable Goods Orders do portray a rosy picture of the world’s largest economy, the underlying details surrounding price pressure seem to challenge the hawkish Fed concerns and pushed back the DXY bulls afterward.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields not only snapped a two-day downtrend but also posted the biggest daily gains in a week while rising to 3.50%. It’s worth noting that the key US equity benchmarks on Wall Street also managed to rise despite mixed earnings reports and firmer yields.
It should be noted that the US House Republicans’ consideration to extend the debt limit to September 30 favored the risk-on mood and also exert downside pressure on the DXY.
Moving on, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index for December, expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% MoM, will be crucial for the DXY traders amid mixed signals from the previous day’s data. Also increasing importance of the scheduled statistics is the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. In a case where the inflation number surprises the market, mainly by declining, the US Dollar will have hard time to recover.
Technical analysis
An inverted hammer candlestick on the daily US Dollar Index chart joins nearly overbought RSI (14) to tease buyers. However, a clear break of 102.10 appears necessary for the DXY bull’s conviction.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|101.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.9
|Daily SMA50
|104.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.13
|Daily SMA200
|106.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.18
|Previous Daily Low
|101.5
|Previous Weekly High
|102.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.51
|Previous Monthly High
|106.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pullback appears unimpressive beyond 0.7085
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around the highest levels since June, marked the previous day, as it stays defensive near 0.7115 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair also challenges the previous five-day winning streak and teases sellers by forming a rising wedge bearish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
USD/JPY leaves 130.00 behind as upbeat Tokyo CPI pleases BoJ hawks ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
USD/JPY renews intraday low to 129.75 as Japan inflation data renews hawkish bias over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during early Friday. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar’s lack of ability to extend the previous day’s rebound, as well as cautious mood ahead of the key inflation precursor tracked by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also weigh on the Yen pair.
Gold teases bears ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite United States inflation gauge
Gold price pushes back the bulls at the nine-month high, after rising for the last three consecutive days, even as it seesaws around $1,930 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session.
Cardano: Mixed signals challenging bulls and bears alike
Cardano price continues to display bullish technicals as a new monthly high at $0.389 has been established on January 26. The 4% rise on the day brings Cardano’s total uptrend to a 60% rally since the start of the new year.
US data drives equities higher, although inflation remains key
Stocks are on the rise in the wake of positive jobs, growth, and manufacturing data. However, that ability to treat good news as a positive for equities will be reliant on continued inflation declines.