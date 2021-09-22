US Dollar Index looks consolidative above 93.00, Fed eyed

DXY navigates without a clear direction in the low-93.00s.

US 10-year yields stay side-lined around 1.33% on Wednesday.

All the attention remains on the FOMC gathering later in the NA session.

The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a tight range in the 93.20 region midweek.

US Dollar Index stays cautious ahead of Fed

The index extends the consolidative mood for the third session in a row on Wednesday, although it manages well to keep business above the key 93.00 yardstick for the time being.

The rangebound theme in the dollar reflects the same performance in yields of the US 10-year reference note, which hover around the 1.33% region as the FOMC event gets closer.

Other than the FOMC meeting in US data space, weekly Mortgage Applications by MBA are due in the first turn seconded by Existing Home Sales and the EIA report on US crude oil supplies.

What to look for around USD

The index moved into a consolidative phase following recent monthly peaks near 93.50 (September 20). Tapering speculations, higher yields and some auspicious results from US fundamentals kept the upbeat mood around the buck unchanged in past sessions, while the pick-up in the risk aversion on Evergrande concerns collaborated with the upside in DXY as of late.

Key events in the US this week: FOMC meeting, Existing Home Sales (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Flash Manufacturing PMI, CB Leading Index (Thursday) – New Home Sales, Chairman Powell speech (Friday).

Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-trillion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.

US Dollar Index relevant levels

Now, the index is gaining 0.02% at 93.21 and a break above 93.45 (monthly high Sep.20) would open the door to 93.72 (2021 high Aug.20) and then 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 92.32 (weekly low Sep.14) seconded by 91.94 (monthly low Sep.3) and finally 91.78 (monthly low Jul.30).