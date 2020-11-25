US Dollar Index looks apathetic around 92.00 post-data

- DXY keeps the trade around the 92.00 mark so far.
- US flash GDP expected to expand 33.1% during Q3.
- US Initial Claims missed estimates and rose by 778K WoW.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the offered stance well and sound around the 92.00 yardstick on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index could revisit the 2020 lows near 91.70
The index stays depressed in the 92.00 neighbourhood - area coincident with the 8-month support line – following the slew of data releases in the US calendar and the prevailing market bias towards the riskier assets.
The dollar barely reacted after weekly Initial Claims rose by 778K, missing consensus, and the flash Q3 GDP showed the economy is seen expanding 33.1%, matching the previous reading.
Additional results saw Durable Goods Orders expanding 1.3% inter-month in September and the advanced Good Trade Balance showing a $80.29B deficit in October.
Further releases will include the final November U-Mich index, Personal Income/Spending, New Home Sales and inflation tracked by the PCE.
What to look for around USD
DXY remains on the defensive and does not rule out a visit to the 2020 lows near 91.70 in the short-term horizon. The better mood in the risk-complex was bolstered further by a clearer US political scenario in combination with auspicious vaccine news and better growth prospects. Furthermore, hopes of extra fiscal stimulus have re-emerged and along with the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve is seen keeping the buck under extra pressure for the time being.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.14% at 92.10 and faces the next support at 91.94 (monthly low Nov.25) followed by 91.74 (2020 low Sep.1) and then 89.22 (monthly low Apr. 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 93.20 (weekly high Nov.11) would open the door to 93.48 (100-day SMA) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is back above 1.19, bouncing from the lows, amid a big bulk of US data. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. More figures are due ahead of Thanksgiving.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3350 amid the Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, off the highs. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!