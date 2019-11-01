US Dollar Index leaps to daily highs near 97.50 on NFP

- DXY jumps to session tops near 97.50.
- October’s Payrolls came in above estimates at 128K.
- US ISM Manufacturing coming up next.
The Greenback has recovered the smile somewhat on Friday and is now testing daily highs in the 97.45/50 band when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index upbeat on Payrolls
The index has finally seen some light at the end of the tunnel and is now trading on the positive side of the road after four consecutive daily pullbacks.
Indeed, the buck gathered upside traction after the US economy created 128K jobs during October, surprising markets to the upside.
Additional data saw the jobless rate edging a tad higher to 3.6% from 3.5% and wage inflation pressures gauged by the Average Hourly Earnings expanding at a monthly 0.2% and keeping the solid pace at 3.0% on an annualized basis.
Later in the session, the always-critical ISM manufacturing is due seconded by Construction Spending and speeches by FOMC’S permanent voters R.Clarida (dovish), R.Quarles (centrist) and NY Fed J.Williams (centrist).
What to look for around USD
DXY came under extra downside pressure despite the Fed matched initial expectations by lowering rates at Wednesday’s meeting and signalling a pause in the easing cycle in the near term at least. The Fed is now expected to remain vigilant mainly on the global scenario, where trade concerns and the impact on global growth remain in centre stage amidst the loss of momentum in the domestic economy. On the broader view, the constructive outlook in DXY looks a bit damaged but it still is in play as the Fed moves into an impasse vs. the dovish stance from its G10 peers, the Dollar’s safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.10% at 97.43 and a break above 98.00 (high Oct.30) would open the door to 98.31 (55-day SMA) and finally 99.25 (high Oct.9). On the downside, immediate contention aligns at 97.14 (monthly low Oct.18) seconded by 97.03 (monthly low Aug.9) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers post-NFP stable around 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair recovered after bottoming at 1.1127 with an upbeat US employment report, which, at the end of the day, doesn’t bend Fed’s hand.
GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
Wall Street opens higher boosted by surprisingly good US jobs report
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day higher as the upbeat labour market data from the United States eased concerns over an economic slowdown.