US Dollar Index holds above the 104.00 barrier, investors await US PMI data

The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers above the 104.00 barrier during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The prospect that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might delay rate cuts amid high US inflation lifts the US Dollar (USD) Index. The DXY is trading at 104.13, gaining 0.01% on the day. The US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index eased from 2.6% in December to 2.4% in January YoY. Meanwhile, the Core PCE climbed by 2.8% YoY in January compared to the December’s reading of. 2.9%. Both figures came in line with the market expectation, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. Investors anticipate the Fed to start cutting the interest rate by summer. However, the timing and details of the easing policy are uncertain as inflation could be more stubborn than previously;y expected and it triggered the speculation that the Fed to hold the rate high for longer. Several Fed officials emphasized that the policymakers will wait for the additional evidence of inflation data before consider to lower the interest rate. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the recent inflation data indicates the road back to the central bank’s 2% inflation target will be “bumpy. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that he expects the first rate cuts later this year, but he cannot specify the timeline. Investors will take more cues from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, due on Friday. Fed’s Williams, Logan, Waller, Bostic, Daly, and Kluger are set to speak later in the day. These events could provide a clear direction to the US dollar Index.

