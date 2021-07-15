US Dollar Index hold on to gains around 92.40, focus on Powell, data

- DXY looks to regain the smile post-Wednesday’s selloff.
- US 10-year yields creep lower and approach 1.30%.
- Powell’s testimony, weekly Claims next in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, struggles to get a clear direction around the 92.40 region on Thursday.
US Dollar Index now looks to Powell, data
The index attempts to grab some buying interest following Wednesday’s sharp selloff from the area of monthly peaks in the 92.80/85 band.
The renewed selling pressure in the buck came in response to the remarks from Chief Powell before testifying to the Congress on Wednesday. Powell once again reiterated the transitory stance of current high inflation, while at the same time he stressed that the “substantial further progress” still remains distant, pushing back any speculation of an earlier-than-anticipated tapering of the bond-purchase programme.
Further weakness in the dollar now echoes the downward path in yields of the key US 10-year note, which relentlessly approach the 1.30% yardstick so far on Thursday.
Later in the US data space, the usual weekly Initial Claims are due seconded by the Philly Fed Index, the NY Empire State Index and Industrial/Manufacturing Production, all ahead of the second testimony by Chief Powell to the Congress, this time before the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.
What to look for around USD
The recovery in DXY flirted with monthly tops around 92.80 on Wednesday on the back of the improved sentiment now surrounding the dollar, just to shed part of those gains afterwards as investors assessed the dovish message from Powell at his first testimony. The positive stance in the index, however, remains underpinned by the solid pace of the economic recovery, higher-than-expected inflation figures and rising rumours of rate hikes earlier than estimated. The latter leaves well alive the debate between the Fed and the markets’ views.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Claims, Powell’s second Semiannual testimony, Philly Fed Index, Industrial Production (Thursday) – Retail Sales, advanced July Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.03% at 92.33 and faces the next support at 91.51 (weekly low Jun.23) followed by 91.37 (200-day SMA) and finally 89.53 (monthly low May 25). On the other hand, a breakout of 92.84 (monthly high Jul.7) would open the door to 93.00 (round level) and finally 93.43 (2021 high Mar.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in bullish consolidation above 1.1800 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is alternating between gains and losses, consolidating the recent recovery above 1.1800, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid worsening market mood. Covid concerns, China’s growth slowdown spook investors, lift the US dollar. More Powell, US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 amid mixed UK jobs, ahead PM Johnson
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3850 despite the mixed UK jobs report. Brexit woes remain on the table. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell 2.0, UK PM Johnson’s speech in focus.
Gold clings to key SMA on its way to $1,845
Gold seesaws around the monthly top above $1820, as bulls battle the key hurdle to the north. DXY seesaws amid reflation fears, covid woes and Powell’s testimony. Powell testimony 2.0, virus updates and second-tier US data will be the key.
DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price briefly dipped below the range low at $0.194. The resurgence of buyers pushed DOGE above it and might trigger a 38% uptrend. A breakdown of the $0.178 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally