US Dollar Index flirts with the 21-day SMA near 97.60

- DXY adds to Monday’s gains around the 97.60 region.
- Yields of the US 10-year note tumbled to 1.64%.
- US July’s CPI next of relevance in the docket.
The Greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is extending the optimism in the first half of the week and navigates in the upper end of the range around 97.60.
US Dollar Index looks to trade, CPI
The index is up for the second session in a row so far on Tuesday, although it remains within the broader sideline theme following the rejection from new YTD peaks near 99.00 the figure recorded on August 1.
The recovery in the buck to the 97.60 region was in tandem with another downtick in US yields, where the 10-year benchmark dropped to the area of multi-year lows around 1.64%. As usual, trade concerns and the unabated ‘flight-to-safety’ continue to sustain the move lower in yields.
Later today, all the attention will be on the publication of inflation figures gauged by the CPI for the month of July, seconded by the NFIB index.
What to look for around USD
Geopolitical concerns (China-Hong Kong) plus usual jitters on the US-China trade war and the impact on the global growth keep the preference for safer assets well and sound for the time being. By the same token, yields of the US 10-year benchmark remain under intense downside pressure and navigate levels last seen three years ago. These rising trade concerns, while unabated and in combination with the current inversion of the yield curve, carry the potential to spark further ‘insurance cuts’ by the Federal Reserve and thus undermine the constructive prospects of the buck in the next months. Opposed to this view emerges the Greenback’s safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, so far solid US fundamentals vs. overseas economies and the less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (as per the latest FOMC event).
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.20% at 97.58 and faces the next barrier at 97.85 (high Aug.7) seconded by 98.37 (monthly high May 23) and then 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1). On the downside, a break below 97.21 (low Aug.6) would open the door to 96.94 (200-day SMA) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rangeplay continues ahead of key German data
EUR/USD remains trapped in 1.1250-1.1167 range for the fifth day. The downside has been capped near 1.1167 despite the German yield curve inversion. The EUR could take a beating if the German ZEW survey underlines the need for additional monetary easing by the ECB.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2050 ahead of UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, lower. The US dollar is marginally stronger amid global concerns and the pound awaits the all-important jobs report which is expected to show faster wage growth.
USD/JPY ekes out gains despite risk-off in Asian equities
USD/JPY is better bid amid losses in the Asian equities. The uptick could be associated with technical factors. An above-forecast US inflation could bode well for USD/JPY.
Gold: Eyes fresh 6-year highs despite overbought conditions
Gold is just $3 short of setting a fresh six-year high above $1,520. The yellow metal continues to rise despite technical indicators like the 14-day relative strength index reporting overbought condition with an above-70 print.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.