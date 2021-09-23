US Dollar Index eases from tops beyond 93.50, focuses on data

- DXY climbed to new monthly highs in the 93.50/55 band.
- The dollar keeps digesting the recent FOMC event.
- Chicago Fed Index, Initial Claims, flash PMI next in the docket.
After recording fres monthly peaks past the 93.50 level, the greenback gives away those gains and returns to the 93.30 region when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index now looks to data releases
The index fades part of the Wednesday’s advance and retreats from earlier new September highs near 93.55, as investors continue to adjust to the FOMC meeting (Wednesday) and the risk complex manages to regain the smile somehow.
The drift lower in the dollar comes despite the rebound in yields of the US 10-year note to the 1.33% area, challenging at the same time the post-Powell’s bounce.
It is worth recalling that at his press conference Chief Powell suggested the Fed could start cropping its bond-purchase programme “soon”, although he reiterated that the labour market needs further improvement to reach the tapering threshold. Chairman Powell also discarded any link between the start of the QE tapering and the timetable for the lift-off in rates.
Still around the Fed, members remain divided on the dots-plot, were many still favour higher rates as soon as the next year.
Busy day in the US data space, where the weekly Claims will take centre stage seconded by flash PMIs, the CB Leading Index and the Chicago Fed Index.
What to look for around USD
The index recorded fresh tops for the month of September just above 93.50 earlier on Thursday, just to give away part of those gains soon afterwards. The hawkish tone from Chief Powell at the FOMC event lent fresh legs to the buck and US yields and could be the prologue of further gains in the not-so-distant future. As usual in past weeks, tapering speculations, higher yields and positive results from US fundamentals should remain supportive of the dollar moving forward.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Claims, Flash Manufacturing PMI, CB Leading Index (Thursday) – New Home Sales, Chairman Powell speech (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-trillion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.15% at 93.29 and a break above 93.52 (monthly high Sep.23) would open the door to 93.72 (2021 high Aug.20) and then 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 92.32 (weekly low Sep.14) seconded by 91.94 (monthly low Sep.3) and finally 91.78 (monthly low Jul.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1700 amid dismal EZ PMIs, weaker USD
EUR/USD is holding the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3650 amid downbeat UK PMIs, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD rebounds from five-week lows to regain 1.3650, despite disappointing UK Preliminary PMIs. Risk-on mood reverses Fed-induced US dollar gains. UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE is seen standing pat.
XAU/USD’s recovery to face stiff resistance at $1771
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce but remains in the red for the second straight session ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision. The BoE could likely follow the Fed’s signal at tapering, in light of rising inflation expectations in the UK.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
The BoE is having a monetary policy meeting, and policymakers will announce their decision on Thursday, September 23. At this point, market participants are pricing in that the central bank will maintain its main rate unchanged at 0.1%.