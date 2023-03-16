US Dollar Index: DXY slides towards 104.00 as Fed bets simmer, sentiment improve

- US Dollar Index renews intraday low, braces for minor weekly loss.
- Softer US inflation expectations, mixed US data join cautiously optimistic markets to probe DXY bulls.
- Yields, hawkish Fed bets put a floor under the US Dollar Index price.
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations eyed for fresh impulse.
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds lower ground near 104.35 after snapping a two-day winning streak the previous day. With this, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies brace for minor weekly loss as traders brace for the last clues for the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.
That said, the mixed US data joins downbeat inflation expectations and hopes of no financial crisis like 2008 seem to weigh on the US Dollar. However, expectations that the Fed will be able to keep its monetary policy tighter for longer join the upbeat Treasury bond yields to put a floor under the price.
Talking about the US data, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 192K for the week ended on March 10 versus 205K expected and 212K prior whereas the four-week average figure dropped to 196.5K versus 197.25K prior (revised). Further, Housing Starts jumped to 1.45M in February from 1.321M previous reading and 1.31M analysts’ estimations while the Housing Starts jumped to 1.524M during the said month versus 1.34M expected and 1.339M prior. Additionally, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey gauge came in as -23.2 compared to -14.5 consensus and -24.3 prior.
On the other hand, the US inflation expectations per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) remain pressured around the multi-day low and challenge the policy hawks, as well as the US Dollar bulls, of late. That said, the 10-year breakeven from the FRED data dropped to a fresh six-week low of 2.22% by the end of Thursday’s North American trading session during a two-day downtrend. However, the two-year counterpart revisits the week-start of 2.26%, previously poked in early February, while dropping for the second consecutive day.
It should be noted that the Fed fund futures recently bolster the case of the US central bank’s 0.25% rate hike in the next week’s monetary policy meeting.
Elsewhere, comments from Saudi National Bank's Chairman, Ammar Al Khudairy, conveying the “sound” conditions of Credit Suisse join the major US banks’ efforts to help California-based First Republic Bank to avoid a liquidity crunch to favor the risk-on mood. On the same line was the news that Credit Suisse eyes borrowing up to CHF50 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to strengthen liquidity, as well as Reuters quoting anonymous sources to confirm that the US banks are less vulnerable to the Credit Suisse debacle. Furthermore, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s assurance over the US banking industry’s health and European Central Bank’s (ECB) 50 bps rate hike, matching expectations, also favored the sentiment and allowed the latest run-up in the AUD/USD prices.
Against this backdrop, United States 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields are down for the second consecutive week despite the previous day’s rebound from the multi-day low. Further, Wall Street closed in the green with more than 1.0% gains by each of the benchmark indices while S&P 500 Futures print mild gains of late.
Looking ahead, preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March and the UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month will be important for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross the 100-DMA, around 104.85 by the press time, directs US Dollar Index (DXY) towards the 50-DMA retest, close to 103.45 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|104.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.57
|Daily SMA50
|103.46
|Daily SMA100
|104.43
|Daily SMA200
|106.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.11
|Previous Daily Low
|103.44
|Previous Weekly High
|105.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.05
|Previous Monthly High
|105.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
