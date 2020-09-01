US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Analysis: Slips below 92.00 to refresh 28-month low

- US Dollar Index refreshes the multi-month low even as RSI turns oversold.
- Support-line of a one-month-old falling channel can trigger a pullback.
- 21-day EMA, channel’s resistance line keep the buyers away.
US dollar index (DXY) bears dominate near the lowest since May 2018 while taking offers around 91.77 during the early Tuesday. The greenback gauge keeps extending its south-run while ignoring the oversold conditions of the RSI.
As a result, the US currency index’s bounce off the support line of a falling trend channel since July 31, at 91.74 now, gains more acceptance.
However, the MACD histogram is still flirting with the bears and may drag the quote towards September 2017 bottom close to 91.00 in a case the quote drops below 91.74.
Meanwhile, the August 06 low around 92.50 can entertain the short-term buyers during the pullback moves. Though, a 21-day EMA level of 93.06 and resistance line of the mentioned channel close to 93.15 can restrict the bounce.
It’s worth mentioning that the bulls targeting the previous month’s top near 93.90 are less likely to return unless the DXY closes past-93.15.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38%
|Today daily open
|92.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.01
|Daily SMA50
|94.72
|Daily SMA100
|96.78
|Daily SMA200
|97.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.48
|Previous Daily Low
|92
|Previous Weekly High
|93.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.2
|Previous Monthly High
|94
|Previous Monthly Low
|92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
