- DXY consolidates the biggest daily loss in a fortnight.
- Fears of US recession joined downbeat data to weigh on the greenback before the latest rebound.
- Rebound in US Treasury yields offer extra strength to the US dollar.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, chatters over economic slowdown appear important for fresh impulse.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to refresh its intraday high around 105.00, after falling the most in two weeks the previous day. The greenback gauge appears to trace the US Treasury yields while bouncing off the fortnight low during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the DXY seems to cheer the broad risk of global slowdown as well as the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June, expected 55.0 versus 56.1 prior.
The downbeat US personal spending and softer prints of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge raised concerns over the health of the world’s largest economy and drowned the US dollar on Thursday. The greenback’s previous retreat could also be linked to the downbeat US Treasury yields as the benchmark 10-year bond coupons dropped below 3.0%, before bouncing off to 3.01% at the closing, to portray around 50 basis points (bps) of a fall from June’s peak.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures remain pressured for the fifth consecutive day around a one-week low.
Talking about the data, the US Personal Income for May matched market forecasts and upwardly revised figures of 0.5% MoM but Personal Spending dropped to a three-month low, to 0.2% versus 0.5% expected and 0.6% downwardly revised previous readings. Further, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index reprinted 6.3% YoY figures for May.
More importantly, the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, matched expectations of 4.7% YoY versus 4.9% prior.
Having witnessed the return of the US dollar buyers, the traders should wait for the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June to better forecast the moves. Also important will be the chatters surrounding inflation and recession.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing below the 21-DMA, surrounding $104.00 by the press time, US Dollar Index is likely staying on the way to refresh the yearly top, currently around 105.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|104.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.04
|Daily SMA50
|103.36
|Daily SMA100
|100.87
|Daily SMA200
|98.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.54
|Previous Daily Low
|104.65
|Previous Weekly High
|104.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.86
|Previous Monthly High
|105.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6900 despite upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD is off the lows but remains pressured below 0.6900 on a big beat on the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The US dollar attempts a recovery amid risk-off trading, ahead of US ISM. Strong Aussie PMI, increasing odds of another 50 bps RBA rate hike fails to recall bulls.
USD/JPY sinking towards overnight lows near 135.50
USD/JPY bears move in and the price heads towards overnight lows. The yen regathered below the 24-year peak of 137 vs. the dollar although the gap between a hawkish Federal Reserve and a dovish Bank of Japan continues to weigh heavily on the Japanese currency.
Gold struggles to defend $1,800 as DXY rebounds ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold Price remains pressured around the lowest levels in seven weeks after breaking the key support. US Dollar regains upside momentum, as recession woes favor the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June could direct market moves.
Will the ApeCoin price fall to $2 this summer
ApeCoin price shows incoming sell-off signals on the final day of June. It is best to wait for a breach of the invalidation level before counter-trend trading the Ethereum-based NFT Token. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach above $6.15.
