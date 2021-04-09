US Dollar Index bounces off the 92.00 region on higher yields

- DXY bottoms out in the 92.00 neighbourhood on Friday.
- US 10-year yields rebound from lows near the 1.60% level.
- Producer Prices, Wholesale Inventories next on tap in the docket.
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains the smile and advances to the 92.30 zone at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index up on higher yields
After testing lows near the 92.00 area earlier in the session, the index managed to regain buying interest and now hovers around the 92.30 region, posting decent gains for the day.
The rebound in US yields give sustain to the uptick in the dollar on Friday. Indeed, yields of the key US 10-year benchmark surpass the 1.65% levels after meeting contention in the vicinity of 1.60% on Thursday.
Looking at the broader picture, the dollar remains on the back footing so far this week after investors shifted their attention to the progress of the vaccination campaign in the Old Continent and the impact on the growth prospects.
Data wise in the US, March’s Producer Prices will be the salient event later on Friday ahead of Wholesale Inventories for the month of February.
What to look for around USD
The upside momentum in the dollar faltered ahead of the 93.50 region in past sessions, sparking a corrective downside to the vicinity of the 92.00 region. The greenback now looks under some downside pressure, as the US reflation trade and the idea of higher inflation in the next months lost some vigour. Furthermore, the mega-accommodative stance from the Fed (until “substantial further progress” in inflation and employment is made) and hopes of a strong global economic recovery (now postponed to later in the year) remain a source of support for the risk complex and carry the potential to curtail the upside momentum in the dollar in the second half of the year.
Key events in the US this week: Producer Prices (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s new stimulus bill worth around $3 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating? Future of the Republican party post-Trump acquittal.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.26% at 92.31 and a break above 93.43 (2021 high Mar.31) would expose 94.00 (round level) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4). On the other hand, the next contention emerges at 91.99 (weekly low Apr.8) followed by 91.52(50-day SMA) and then 91.30 (weekly low Mar.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. The technical setup remains in favor of the bulls. Eurozone Industrial Production data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure near 1.3700 as US dollar recovers
GBP/USD tests 1.3700, extending a four-day losing streak into Friday’s trading. The US dollar rebounds from dovish Fed-induced blow. Bearish RSI keeps the 100-DMA target at 1.3686 on the sellers’ radars.
XAU/USD bulls fail ahead of double-bottom neckline resistance
The Fed’s dovish stance pushed gold to multi-week tops on Thursday. A modest USD rebound capped gains near the $1,760-65 resistance. A pickup in US bond yields prompted some intraday selling on Friday.
Dogecoin may surge 10% if this critical level is overcome
Dogecoin price is in an uptrend after bouncing off the ascending triangle’s lower trend line. Transactional data reveals a major supply barrier at $0.061 will decide DOGE’s fate.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...