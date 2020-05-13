US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY supported above 75.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR finds some support near 75.00 and April lows.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 75.50 resistance.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR found some resistance near the 75.00 figure as the market is trading below the 50 SMA on the daily time frame. The spot is regaining some modest strength and it appears that market players are comfortable near the April lows still looking for a bounce and break above the 75.50 and 76.00 resistance to the upside. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.2858
Today Daily Change 0.2240
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 75.0618
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.0313
Daily SMA50 75.5169
Daily SMA100 73.4835
Daily SMA200 72.385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.1945
Previous Daily Low 75.0489
Previous Weekly High 76.145
Previous Weekly Low 75.265
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.4865
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.7569
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.6756
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.2895
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.8212
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.5807
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.9668

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates

EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates

EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength

GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.

Read more

Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech

Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech

Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.

Gold News

WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel

WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel

The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures