- The US Dollar is up near 1% against the Japanese Yen.
- Traders will keep their powder dry towards FOMC on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar Index holds above 104 and has more room to go higher.
The US Dollar (USD) is holding on to its early gains from Monday morning in Asian trading. The US Dollar is on the front foot as the Greenback is gaining near 1% against the Japanese Yen, which is giving back its gains from earlier last week and is heading back to the levels beforehand. The sudden turnaround comes from an overnight statement from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) who backtracked on its earlier message that it might leave negative policy rates for the first time in decades, which now is no longer the case.
On the economic front, besides CPI on Tuesday, traders will mainly look forward to Wednesday when the Fed will kick off ahead of Super Thursday, when no less than three major central banks will issue their last monetary policy for 2023 (four with Fed included).
Daily digest: Easy Monday
- Still very far away, though for the US Presidential elections: former US President Donald Trump is leading the Republican Primary elections.
- A possible main driver for the sudden backtracking on changing its monetary policy at the BoJ, could have come with the drop of 13.6% year-on-year in Machine Tool Orders for Japan.
- Meanwhile Chinese markets are trembling as deflation fears are soaring. With a big focus on central banks this week, the European Central Bank could be facing a similar issue as inflation is sinking very rapidly in the region and the ECB already guided markets that it will not cut quick.
- The US Treasury is the main driver this Monday in the economic calendar with no less than four debt issuances.
- Near 16:30 GMT both a 3-month and a 6-month bill will be auctioned.
- At 18:00 GMT a 10-year and a 3-year note will be allocated.
- Equites are flying in Asia after the statement from the BoJ. Japan has closed its Nikkei up 1.50% and the Topix at 1.47%. The already closed Hang Seng was able to erase an early 1.6% loss to close this Monday up 0.5%. European equities are not sure what to make off all these messages out of Asia and are flat for this Monday, together with US futures.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 97.7% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting next week.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades near 4.25%, a substantial leg higher than last week. The recent US Jobs Report from last Friday revealed a persistent uptick in wages and another drop in unemployment, which opens the risk for persistent inflation.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Last US Dollar breakout for 2023
The US Dollar is gearing up for a comeback in this last trading week of the year under normal trading regime. This means that the last volatile moves in the Greenback and its US Dollar Index (DXY) will be unfolding this week. From a pure technical point of view, the DXY looks set to end this year near 105.
The DXY is recouping losses against the Japanese Yen, one of its main constituents, and is up by 1% in the USD/JPY pair. The DXY trades above 104 and would attract more volume if it was able to break above the high of Friday at 104.26. Once from there, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 104.55 looks very appealing to head toward prior to ahead of Wednesday’s Fed meeting.
To the downside, the 200-day SMA has done a tremendous job in supporting the DXY with buyers coming in below 103.56 and pushing it back towards that same level near the US closing bell. If it fails this week, the lows of November near 102.46 is a level to watch. More downside pressure could bring into view the 100 marker, in a case where US yields sink below 4%.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
