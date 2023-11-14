- The Greenback tanks as all inflation numbers decline on all fronts.
- Traders price out any hikes and see yields decline.
- The US Dollar Index drops substantially lower as all major currencies advance against the Greenback.
The US Dollar (USD) is nosediving on Tuesday after the crucial US inflation data for October. Trades are quick to sell the Greenback now that the assumption is that yields have peaked. In terms of next steps for the US Federal Reserve, traders are seeing a 50 basis point cut in rates by June next year.
On the calendar front, the main event is now out of the way. Markets are very quickly pricing out any rate hikes possibilities that were still lingering, which means some substantial devaluation for the US Dollar Index (DXY). In the aftermath, the DXY is trading nearly 1% lower in its performance for this Tuesday.
Daily digest: US Dollar snaps important levels
- Fed Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson, no real headlines to retain.
- At 11:00 GMT, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) was released and went from 90.8 to 90.7.
- The US Consumer Price Index for October got released:
- Monthly Headline inflation went from 0.4% to 0.0%.
- Monthly Core Inflation went lower to 0.2% against 0.3% expected.
- The yearly headline inflation rate went from 3.7% to 3.2%.
- The yearly core inflation rate went from 4.1% to 4%.
- In the aftermath of the numbers, the Greenback devalued substantially by 1% or more against the Euro, Chinese Yuan and Pound Sterling.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee is due to speak at 17:45 GMT.
- Equities are jumping higher with over 1% profit for all three major US indices, in the assumption market conditions should start to ease with the end of the Fed's hiking cycle in mind.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 94.8% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in December. At the start of this Tuesday, expectations were nearly 10% lower, around 85%.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield trades at 4.44%, and accelerates its decline as investors are falling head of heels in buying US bonds.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: US Dollar cracks
The US Dollar is dropping like a stone after recent US CPI data contradicted warnings of US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell and the University of Michigan inflation expectations uptick from Friday last week. Already this Tuesday morning the US Dollar Index (DXY) was signalling a possible sell off as price action closed on Monday below the 55-day Simple Moving Average. The DXY is now trading in an airpocket which sees support only near 104.18
The DXY was looking for support near 105.00, and was able to bounce ahead of it earlier last week. Any shock events in global markets could spark a sudden turnaround and favour safe-haven flows into the US Dollar. A rebound first to 105.85 would make sense, a pivotal level from March 2023. A break above could mean a revisit to near 107.00 and recent peaks printed there.
On the downside, 105.10 has been breached and is opening up a lot of room to the downside. A big air pocket is opening up with only 104.18 as the first big level, where the 100-day SMA can bring some support. Just beneath that, near 103.58, the 200-day SMA should provide similar underpinning.
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies hard to 1.0800 after softer US inflation data
EUR/USD is extending its advance to test 1.0800 after softer US CPI inflation data weighed on the Fed rate hike expectations and fuelled a fresh US Dollar sell-off. Earlier in the day, the Euro area showed that the real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.1% in Q3, matching the flash estimate.
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 as USD wilts on soft US inflation data
GBP/USD is advancing further above 1.2400 in American trading on Tuesday. The pair is benefiting from a fresh US Dollar sell-off after the US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Fed may be done with its tightening cycle. Mixed UK employment data also underpin GBP/USD.
Gold price jumps above $1,950 after disappointing US CPI data
Gold price is posting sizeable gains, jumping above $1,950 after the US CPI rose at a softer pace than expected across the time horizon in October and prompted traders to dial back their bets on a December Fed rate hike. The US Dollar tumbled alongside the US Treasury bond yields on the US inflation data disappointment.
Why investors should expect double digit corrections in altcoins this week
Bitcoin price has remained relatively stable as investors are enjoying free altcoin gains due to the ETF hype. While the rally is interesting to watch, traders need to be cautious of a potential correction that could catch them off guard.
US Inflation Quick Analysis: Christmas comes early to markets, US Dollar set to extend falls Premium
US headline inflation has fallen to 3.2% and underlying prices dropped to 4%. Good news for consumers is also good news for stocks and Gold, which may continue rising.