The Greenback tanks as all inflation numbers decline on all fronts.

Traders price out any hikes and see yields decline.

The US Dollar Index drops substantially lower as all major currencies advance against the Greenback.

The US Dollar (USD) is nosediving on Tuesday after the crucial US inflation data for October. Trades are quick to sell the Greenback now that the assumption is that yields have peaked. In terms of next steps for the US Federal Reserve, traders are seeing a 50 basis point cut in rates by June next year.

On the calendar front, the main event is now out of the way. Markets are very quickly pricing out any rate hikes possibilities that were still lingering, which means some substantial devaluation for the US Dollar Index (DXY). In the aftermath, the DXY is trading nearly 1% lower in its performance for this Tuesday.

Daily digest: US Dollar snaps important levels

Fed Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson, no real headlines to retain.

At 11:00 GMT, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) was released and went from 90.8 to 90.7.

The US Consumer Price Index for October got released: Monthly Headline inflation went from 0.4% to 0.0%. Monthly Core Inflation went lower to 0.2% against 0.3% expected. The yearly headline inflation rate went from 3.7% to 3.2%. The yearly core inflation rate went from 4.1% to 4%. In the aftermath of the numbers, the Greenback devalued substantially by 1% or more against the Euro, Chinese Yuan and Pound Sterling.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee is due to speak at 17:45 GMT.

Equities are jumping higher with over 1% profit for all three major US indices, in the assumption market conditions should start to ease with the end of the Fed's hiking cycle in mind.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 94.8% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in December. At the start of this Tuesday, expectations were nearly 10% lower, around 85%.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield trades at 4.44%, and accelerates its decline as investors are falling head of heels in buying US bonds.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: US Dollar cracks

The US Dollar is dropping like a stone after recent US CPI data contradicted warnings of US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell and the University of Michigan inflation expectations uptick from Friday last week. Already this Tuesday morning the US Dollar Index (DXY) was signalling a possible sell off as price action closed on Monday below the 55-day Simple Moving Average. The DXY is now trading in an airpocket which sees support only near 104.18

The DXY was looking for support near 105.00, and was able to bounce ahead of it earlier last week. Any shock events in global markets could spark a sudden turnaround and favour safe-haven flows into the US Dollar. A rebound first to 105.85 would make sense, a pivotal level from March 2023. A break above could mean a revisit to near 107.00 and recent peaks printed there.

On the downside, 105.10 has been breached and is opening up a lot of room to the downside. A big air pocket is opening up with only 104.18 as the first big level, where the 100-day SMA can bring some support. Just beneath that, near 103.58, the 200-day SMA should provide similar underpinning.