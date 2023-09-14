- The US Dollar is in the green, though marginally, while looking for direction.
- All eyes are on the other side of the Atlantic with the ECB meeting where Lagarde is set to take the stage.
- The US Dollar Index stronger as PPI and Retail sales surprise to the upside.
The US Dollar (USD) rallies as the Euro is taking a firm step back. Although the European Central Bank hiked 25 basis points, markets are crushing the Euro. Reason is that recent economic data pointed to a deteriorating economy, which now could even crash as the ECB sticks to getting inflation down to 2%, no matter what.
Meanwhile Producer Price data and Retail sales all soared higher above expectations. This points to even more the divergence between Europe and the United States: US is in the lane for a soft landing, while Europe is crashing. Question is how hard it will crash.
Daily digest: US Dollar outpaces Euro
- Just hours before the ECB rate decision, the Chinese People's Bank of China (PBoC) has cut its Reserve Requirements Ratio by 0.25%. The Yuan eases a touch against both Euro and US Dollar. The cut was expected by analysts and does not trigger any big market movements.
- Big fireworks are expected on Thursday from both the macroeconomic and central bank corners.
- The European Central Bank hiked 25 basis points to 4%.
- The Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped in all components above expectations. Aspecially the final PPI went from 0.3% to 0.7% on a monthly basis. On the yearly basis, overall went from 0.8% to 1.6%. Without Food and energy, the monthly level went from 0.3% to 0.2%, and yearly from 2.4% to 2.2%.
- Retail Sales went lower, while revisions went lower as well, pointing to substancial support. The Retail Sales overall went from 0.7% to 0.6% with the previous revised to 0.5%. Without car and gas, sales went from 1.0% to 0.2%, with the latest revised to 0.7%.
- The macroeconomic calendar will end its day near 14:00 GMT, with US Business inventories data for July. Expectations are from a small 0.1% increase after stagnating in June..
- Asian equities are overperforming this Thursday, with both Japanese and Chinese indices in the green. European equities went higher on Wednesday after head of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued new rules which will support local EV car builders and make it more difficult for China to dump cheap EV-cars in the bloc.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 97% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September after the recent US inflation numbers.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.25% and is taking a small step back as the volume of new debt issuances is slowing down a touch.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Euro pushes DXY above 105
The Greenback’s moves on Thursday will largely depend on where the Euro will head to. The ECB rate decision will have a binary impact on the US Dollarindex (DXY) once all data is out and markets have decided if the ECB rate decision was hawkish or dovish. Expect to see a very volatile window between 12:00 GMT and 14:00 GMT with possibly no real direction to be found until after all the dust has settled.
The new high to watch is at 105.16, both the high from last Thursday and a six-month high. The US Dollar Index first needs to gain back its lost territory from this Monday and break above the high of 104.93. Beyond 105.16, the next level to watch is 105.88, the high of 2023.
On Monday, 104.44 kept it together and refrained from allowing the DXY from selling off any further. The high of August 25 did its job and acted as a pivotal level. Should the uptick from this Tuesday reverse and 104.44 gives way, a substantial downturn could take place to 103.04, where the 200-day SMA comes into play for support.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
