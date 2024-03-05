- The US Dollar back in the green for this Tuesday in choppy trading.
- Markets sees PMI numbers remaining in expantion, despite a small miss on estimate for ISM Services PMI.
- The US Dollar Index still orbits around 104.00 and looks for US Primary elections and ECB to move the needle.
The US Dollar (USD) is entering a phase of choppy trading with markets being very dispersed. Markets got a cold shower at the start of this Tuesday at the China’s National People’s Congress where markets were not at all impressed by the stimulus package that has been set forward in order to restore China's growth and economy. This triggered Risk Off across the board and push Gold and Bitcoin to new all-time highs.
On the economic calendar front, The S&P Global Purchase Managers Index (PMI) numbers were upbeat, though the PMI release from the Institute for Supply Management took the wind a bit of the Greenback's sails by coming in under estimates. The deterioration of the Factory Orders did not help neither and pushes the Greenback further in the red.
- Tuesday’s economic calendar kicked off with the Redbook Index which jumped from 2.7% to 3.1%.
- S&P Global has released its final Purchasing Managers Index numbers for February.
- The preliminary Services index came in at 51.3, with current number at 52.3.
- The Composite PMI was at 51.4, and nudged up to 52.5.
- At 15:00 GMT a big slew of data got released:
- The ISM Services data for February:
- The headline Services PMI went from 53.4 to 52.6, below the expected 53.00.
- The Services Employment Index shrunk from 50.5 to 48.
- US Factory Orders for January declined far more than the expected 2.9% and came in at -3.6%.
- The ISM Services data for February:
- Fed’s Vice Chairman Michael Barr is set to deliver two speeches on Tuesday: one at 17:00 GMT and one at 20:30 GMT.
- Equities are disappointed with the light measures that were discussed on the first day of China’s National People’s Congress. Markets were expecting more and are sending nearly all major indices down by 0.50%. All three US equity futures are in the red with Nasdaq down over 1%.
- According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, expectations for a Fed pause in the March 20 meeting are at 97%, while chances of a rate cut stand at 3%.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.13%, and is trading at lower level for this week.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Risk Off taking the lead here
The US Dollar Index (DXY) loses its tailwind it received earlier out of the global disappointment around China. The Risk Off flow did not go to the Greenback, and saw traders rather rushing into gold and Bitcoin, both hitting all-time highs. It becomes clear that markets are getting very nervous ahead of the three main events this week with Super Tuesday, the European Central Bank and US Jobs numbers on the docket.
The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 103.91 got snapped this Tuesday, where a daily close above would be quite a bullish signal. Should the US Dollar be able to cross above it, 104.60 is het next first target ahead. A firm step beyond there 105.88 comes into reach, the high from November 2023. Ultimately, 107.20 – the high of 2023 – could come back into scope.
Looking down, the 200-day Simple Moving Average at 103.74 has been broken a few times recently, though it has not seen a daily close below it last week, showcasing its importance. The 200-day SMA should not let go that easily, so a small retreat back to that level could be more than granted. Ultimately, should it lose its force, prices could fall to 103.22, the 55-day SMA, before testing 103.00.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD kept the bearish tone and broke below 0.6500
AUD/USD added to Monday’s pullback and briefly dropped to the 0.6470 zone, or multi-day lows ahead of the releases of key GDP readings in Australia on Wednesday.
EUR/USD remained unable to gather serious upside traction
EUR/USD alternated gains with losses and ended the session in the mid-1.0800s after an earlier move to two-week tops near 1.0880 amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB meeting and Powell’s testimony.
Gold pressures record highs in the $2,140 region
Gold staged a technical correction after coming within a touching distance of a new record high above $2,040. Falling US Treasury bond yields and the modest selling pressure surrounding the USD, however, allows XAU/USD to cling to strong daily gains above $2,030.
Bitcoin price’s new peak sends spot BTC ETFs past $50 billion in assets
Bitcoin (BTC) price shattered the $69,000 threshold on Tuesday during the late hours of the Asian session, catching many of guard and blowing millions in short and long positions out of the water.
Precious Metals on the run as yields decline
In today's TradeGATEHub Live Trading session, Michael Venezia shares an insightful look into his trading strategies, focusing on Option Sweeps and the successful scalps he executed throughout the day.