- The US Dollar holds on to gains for the week.
- Big data point expected later this Thursday with US July Consumer Price Index.
- The US Dollar Index is expected to have a very binary outcome on the inflation data.
The US Dollar (USD) is taking a small step back for a second day in a row as selling pressure materializes just hours before the very important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) publication. Where on Wednesday traders kept sitting on their hands, some frontrunning is underway as expectations mount for a substantial lower inflation performance. Risk at hand often with these early intraday moves, is that these moves become perfect playbook strategies to buy-the-rumor-sell-the-fact and would result in a knee jerk reaction and stronger Greenback.
The focal point today is at 12:30 GMT, when all metrics of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) are about to be released to the markets. At that same time, we will see the weekly jobless statistics. The cherry on the cake is right at the end at 19:00 GMT when Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers Raphael Bostic from Atlanta and Patrick Harker from Philadelphia are due to speak and comment on Thursday’s inflation numbers and what they could mean for the central bank’s September policy meeting.
Daily digest: US Dollar bears jumped the gun
- At 12:30 GMT, all hell will break loose in global markets as the US CPI is due to come out. Expectations on the monthly index are for the headline and core inflation to remain steady at 0.2%. On the yearly time frame, headline CPI is expected to jump from 3% to 3.3% and the core reading to remain steady at 4.8%.
- In all the noise of the US CPI publication, the US Labor department will issue the weekly jobless claims: Initial jobless claims are expected to tick up from 227K to 230K. The continuing claims are expected to remain quite steady with a minor uptick from 1.7M to 1.71M.
- The US treasury is heading back to the markets to refinance some debt with a 4-week bill and a 30-year bond auction.
- Markets could quickly see the Fed stepping in and put a lid on any undesired move in the markets on the back of the CPI numbers. Fed speakers Bostic and Harker are due to speak at 19:00 GMT and could deliver some guidance on what the recent US CPI numbers could or could not mean for the Fed’s decision in September and beyond.
- Stocks are currently ignoring the possible event risk at hand later this Thursday with green numbers across the board and across the regions. The Japanese Topix index nearly closed up 1%, while the Chinese Hang Seng is up near 0.5%. European equities are more than happy to take over the positive sentiment with the German DAX and European Stoxx 50 trading nearly 1% in the green. US equity futures are no different and point to a green opening for Wall Street.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 86.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes at its meeting in September. In case the US CPI numbers point to a further inflation decline, that chance might increase to a 90% probability or more.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4% and is very steady since Wednesday. Expectations are with this decline in volatility, that a breakout is due. That breakout could come this Thursday on the back of the US inflation numbers.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: summer rally under pressure
The US Dollar is giving US Dollar bulls a hard time after a good start of the week, while gains are starting to evaporate since Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is back at the lower support level that will be crucial on where the DXY will close this week. Expect the US CPI numbers to act as catalyst for any move and look for technical levels to confirm if the breakout is substantial or short-lived.
For the upside, 102.42 – where the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located – is again in play on the upside. This level needs to be broken yet again and needs to see a full daily close above before starting to think about 103. To do so, the double peak near 102.80 needs to be broken as well and print a new monthly high.
On the downside, bears have already breached the defence line of the US Dollar bulls at 102.31 - at the 100-day SMA - earlier this Thursday. Should the US CPI numbers support a weaker Greenback, expect to see some sharp losses in a few specific pairs or crosses against the USD. Expect 102 to come under pressure, and once the low of last week at 101.75 gets breached, expect this to be the end of the DXY rally for now.
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1000 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1000 in the European session this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2750, US CPI in focus
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.2750 in Thursday’s European session. The pair ignores the report about UK’s plan to ban British investment in China's tech companies. Markets remain cautious ahead of the US inflation data for July, which could cap the upside in the pair.
Gold price remains under pressure on inflation data buzz
Gold price discovered an intermediate cushion after printing a fresh monthly low on Thursday. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as forward action will be guided by the pace of inflation in the July US CPI data on inflation.
SEC to appeal XRP ruling, non-security status of XRP likely at risk
XRP ruling by Judge Analisa Torres will likely be appealed by the US SEC, in latest development of the lawsuit. While there is speculation of XRP losing its non-security status with a reversal of Judge Torres’ ruling, experts believe this is unlikely until 2025 at least.
US CPI Data: July inflation report huge to set up Fed expectations for the rest of the year
Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.3% YoY in July, up from the 3% increase recorded in June. The highly-anticipated CPI inflation data for July will be published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday, August 10, at 12:30 GMT.