US Disinflation Continues – ABN Amro

Research from ABN Amro suggests that cooling US inflation will bring the Fed to the rate cut table sooner rather than later.
More good (inflation) news for the Fed
CPI inflation for October came in a touch weaker than consensus. In annual terms, disinflation therefore continued, with headline inflation falling back to 3.2% y/y.
As expected, the fall in gasoline prices (driven partly by lower refining margins) was the main driver of the flat m/m inflation reading. However, core inflation was also unexpectedly benign.
All in all, this is a very positive report for the Fed, with now five consecutive months of relatively benign inflation readings. This further strengthens our conviction that the Fed is done raising rates, and it raises the risk that the Fed could yet pivot to rate cuts earlier than our newly-revised June call.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500 ahead of UK inflation data
GBP/USD floats around 1.2480 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair saw a notable surge of 1.79%, reaching the 1.2500 zone following the release of weaker US inflation data overnight.
EUR/USD remains capped below the 1.0900 mark amid overbought condition
The EUR/USD surges above 1.0850 but faces rejection below the 1.0900 mark during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and supports the EUR/USD pair.
Gold holds steady just below weekly high touched on Tuesday amid weaker USD
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. The USD ticks higher and recovers a part of the previous day's slump to its lowest level since September 1.
Polygon powers Layer 2 network, aims to connect 50 million users to Ethereum
OKX used Polygon’s open-source codebase, CDK, to build a Layer 2 network X1 that onboards its users to the Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon’s technology makes it possible for users to join the global on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum and access other CDK chain’s liquidity.
CPI down to 3.2%: Is the inflation battle won?
Prior to 2022 and 2023, the monthly CPI announcements from the BLS were a point of interest but not a make-or-break event. However, all eyes have been on the CPI lately, and October’s print gave the financial markets a big jolt.