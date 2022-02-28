US Defense Official: Russia still yet to achieve air superiority in Ukraine

The US believes that, contrary to Russian state media claims, the Russian airforce is yet to achieve air superiority in Ukrainian airspace, said a US Defense official on Monday.

Additional Remarks:

"The main Russian advance on Kyiv remains slowed, having advanced only 5km from yesterday."

"The US assesses that Russia will try to encircle Kyiv in the coming days."

"Putin has committed nearly 75% of his pre-staged combat power into Ukraine."

"Russia has launched 380 missiles on Ukrainian targets."

"The US is monitoring Russian nuclear forces as closely as possible and hasn't seen any specific muscle movements as a result of Putin's alert order."

"There are no indications that troops from Belarus are being readied to move into Ukraine."

"Russia wants to be able to approach Kyiv from multiple directions."

"The Russians are frustrated by the slow advance on Kyiv and could review tactics to become more aggressive."

"Ukraine's missile defense capabilities remain engaged and viable and Ukraine's president still in control of his forces."

"Russia has not attempted to interdict Western weapons flows to Ukraine."

"There have been no US-Russian military contacts or communications in the last 24 hours."

"The US has seen some indications that Russia's Wagner group could be involved in the Ukraine conflict."