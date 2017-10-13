US: CPI for all items increases 0.5% in September as gasoline index rises sharply

US: CPI for all items increases 0.5% in September as gasoline index rises sharplyBy Eren Sengezer
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.5 percent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.2 percent," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday.
Key highlights:
- The gasoline index increased 13.1 percent in September and accounted for about three-fourths of the seasonally adjusted all items increase.
- The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.1 percent in September.
- The all items index rose 2.2 percent for the 12 months ending September; the 12-month change has been accelerating since it was 1.6 percent in June.
- The 12-month change in the index for all items less food and energy remained at 1.7 percent for the fifth month in a row.
- The energy index rose 10.1 percent over the past 12 months, its largest 12-month increase since the period ending March 2017.
- The food index increased 1.2 percent over the last year.
