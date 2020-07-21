US COVID-19 deaths largest single-day increase since early June

US coronavirus deaths rise by at least 1,003 on Tuesday to 141,920 total, the largest single-day increase since early June.

As the US passes 3.8m coronavirus cases, experts warn a similar rise in deaths is likely to be a matter of time, according to the Guardian.

The CDC is forecasting up to 170,000 Americans could have died of Covid-19 by 8 August, with the worst-affected states coinciding with the worst outbreaks of disease or where residents have the worst health. Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, the Virgin Islands and West Virginia are expected to bear the most deaths. 'We see a pattern where the states ignored public health guidance and opened up too early,' said Woolf. 'The result is that we're seeing not only a surge in cases in a public health crisis in those states, but the very economy they were trying to preserve by opening early is now being put in jeopardy.' Even the extraordinary toll Covid-19 has already taken is likely to be a huge undercount. In research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network , Woolf and his co-authors reported up to one-third of Covid-19 deaths may be missed in official tallies. Although the study only looked at one eight-week window, if the findings hold true, it could represent tens of thousands of Americans nationally. 'You don't really have to be an epidemiologist to look at the numbers on the nightly news and know something is going terribly wrong in the United States,' said Woolf. 'It's not a subtle difference you can wash away with statistical analysis.'

Meanwhile, the US dollar remains under pressure.

(DXY could be due an upside correction for a weekly 38.2% Fib retracement)

The good news about the early tests on a range of vaccines has sustained markets which in turn has weighed don the greenback.

However, large-scale trials are yet to come and analysts at ANZ Bank warn that there’s plenty of room for disappointment for optimistic markets on a number of fronts.

Overnight the US accused China hackers of stealing vaccine-related research data, building on widespread accusations against Russia.

The US dollar could well be underestimated at this juncture.