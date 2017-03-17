US: Consumer sentiment remained quite favorable in early March

The overall level of consumer sentiment remained quite favorable in early March due to renewed strength in current economic conditions as well as the extraordinary influence of partisanship on economic prospects, said Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist at the University of Michigan. Furthermore, he added that the sentiment data has been characterized by rising optimism as well as by rising uncertainty due to the partisan divide. Optimism promotes discretionary spending, and uncertainty makes consumers more cautious spenders. This combination will result in uneven spending gains over time and across products.