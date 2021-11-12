US Consumer Confidence: Inflation is weighing on the minds of consumer – Wells Fargo

Data released on Friday showed an unexpected decline in the Consumer Sentiment Index measured by the University of Michigan in November to the lowest level in ten years. Sentiment has been shaken in recent months amid the more recent outbreak of COVID, dwindling stimulus and sharply higher consumer goods inflation, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They argue inflation is also affecting confidence.
Key Quotes:
“Consumer sentiment tumbled 4.9 points to 66.8 in early November, its lowest reading since 2011. Sentiment has been shaken in recent months amid the more recent outbreak of COVID and dwindling stimulus, but the November fallout has inflation's name written all over it. Near-term inflation expectations inched up to 4.9%, and while longer-term (three-to-five years out) expectations stayed put at 2.9%, it appears that consumers see that the writing is on the wall as far as climbing prices in the next year or so.”
“This growing concern of elevated prices and the effect of inflation on household finances led consumers to report being downbeat about both their current economic conditions and their expectations for the future, which slid to 73.2 and 62.8 respectively.”
“With views of rising inflation and pessimistic outlooks on finances, it's of little surprise that buying conditions tumbled in early November. Buying conditions for major household items, vehicles and homes have all moved lower in recent months and now comfortably sit at their lowest levels in decades.”
“With inflation expected to remain hot and the labor market firmly on the path to recovery, we have brought forward our expectations for the FOMC to raise the federal funds rate 25bps in the third quarter of next year. The drivers of inflation leave the Fed in between a rock and a hard place in terms of setting monetary policy, but how it handles the next couple of months will be critical to preserving consumers' faith in the trajectory of the recovery.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium
GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears Premium
Gold fell below $1,850 earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the American session with the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers highlighting the negative impact of inflation on consumer sentiment.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.