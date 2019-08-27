US: Consumer confidence deteriorates slightly in August

CB Consumer Confidence Index eases to 135.1 in August, beats estimates.

US Dollar Index capitalizes on upbeat data, tests 98 handle.

The Conference Board (CB) today announced that consumer confidence remained strong in August with the headline Consumer Confidence Index easing slightly to 135.1 in August from 135.8 but beating the market expectation of 129.5, per Reuters.

Further details of the publication revealed that the 1-year inflation expectations rose to 5% from July's 4.6% (revised from 4.7%) and the Present Situation Index improved to 177.2 from 170.9.

The US Dollar Index edged higher on the upbeat consumer sentiment report and is now testing the 98 handle.