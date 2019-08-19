US Commerce Sec. Ross: Will delay Huawei ban by 90 days

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross crossed the wires in the last minutes announcing that they will be delaying the ban on Huawei to buy supplies from US companies for 90 days, confirming the Reuters' report.

"The US government is adding 46 additional Huawei subsidiaries to the entity list," Ross told Fox Business Network.

These remarks allow risk-on flows to dominate the market action. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 5% on a daily basis.