US-China trade war news: Clash around law supporting Hong Kong

Asian stocks: Sluggish amid trade war fears, Thanksgiving Day

While harsh statements from Chinese and Hong Kong diplomats to the US should have potentially dragged the Asian shares to south, losses are limited ahead. The reasons are many including Thanksgiving in the US, absence of major data and the previous positive catalysts.

The United States (US) turned a Bill into the Act that now gives the State Department the power to reviews Hong Kong’s special trade status and could lead to harsh sanctions on Human Rights violators. Read more…

NZD/USD: Under pressure around 0.6420 after NZ Building Permits amid trade war fears

The latest political tension between the United States (US) and China, over Hong Kong law, seems to weigh over the export-oriented economies off-late. On Thursday, the US President Donald Trump’s passed a law requiring an annual inspection of Hong Kong to maintain the special trade status and enable the US State Department to announce sanctions against violators of human rights. China and Hong Kong rushed with harsh criticism of the same and warned the Trump administration to stay out of the personal matter. Read more…

additional important levels Overview Today last price 0.6419 Today Daily Change -2 pips Today Daily Change % -0.03% Today daily open 0.6421 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6393 Daily SMA50 0.635 Daily SMA100 0.6422 Daily SMA200 0.6553 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6434 Previous Daily Low 0.6413 Previous Weekly High 0.6438 Previous Weekly Low 0.6362 Previous Monthly High 0.6437 Previous Monthly Low 0.6204 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6421 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6426 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6411 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6402 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.639 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6432 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6444 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6453

China protests US law supporting Hong Kong but signals hope for trade deal - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a gated story on Friday, quoting the US and Chinese officials, as saying that China condemned the US’ interference in Hong Kong’s internal affairs by threatening retaliation but refrained from it, against the backdrop of the ongoing US-China trade negotiations. Read more...