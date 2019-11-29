China protests US law supporting Hong Kong but signals hope for trade deal - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a gated story on Friday, quoting the US and Chinese officials, as saying that China condemned the US’ interference in Hong Kong’s internal affairs by threatening retaliation but refrained from it, against the backdrop of the ongoing US-China trade negotiations.

“China held off from retaliating against the U.S. after President Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong’s anti-Beijing protesters, as both sides remained confident, they can sign a partial trade deal in the coming weeks,” the officials from both countries noted.