US CDC modifies and extends ‘no sail’ to all cruise

Earlier Friday morning in Asia, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) modified and extended its earlier version of guidelines to the cruises from no travel to Europe and China to ‘no sail’ order to all cruise ships.

The CDC Director Robert Redfield termed the action to stop the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, “We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry.”

“The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic,” said Mr. Redfield.

FX implications

The news weigh on the market’s risk-tone with the Tokyo index and USD/JPY marking fresh declines following the outcome.