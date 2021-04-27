US: CB Consumer Confidence Index jumps to 121.7 in April vs. 113 expected

CB Consumer Confidence Index rose sharply in April.

US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains below 91.00.

Consumer confidence in the US continued to improve in April with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rising to 121.7 from 109 in March. This reading beat the market expectation of 113 by a wide margin.

Further details of the publication showed that the Present Situation Index jumped to 139.6 from 110.1 and the Consumer Expectations Index edged higher to 109.8 from 108.3. Finally, the One-year Consumer Inflation Rate Expectations stayed unchanged at 6.7%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen posting small daily gains at 90.88.