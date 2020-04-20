The US budget deficit or the gap between the government's expenses and revenue is expected to widen to a whooping 19% of the gross domestic prodict (GDP) in 2020, according to Jeroen Blokland, Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds, Robeco ONE and Robeco Pension Return Portflio.

So far, Washington has announced more than $2.3 trillion worth of fiscal stimulus to help the economy contain the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, the Federal Reserve is running an open-ended asset purchase program and pumping an estimated $4 trillion into the economy, according to The Washington Post.

More importantly, with the virus outbreak showing no signs of slowing down, the government will likely have to do more.