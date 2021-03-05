US: Atlanta Fed's GDPNow declines to 8.3% for Q1 after latest US data

The real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to grow by 8.3%, down from 10% on March 1, in the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's latest GDPNow report showed on Friday.
"After Monday's GDPNow update and subsequent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures and first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 8.8% and 18.7%, respectively, to 7.5% and 15.8%, respectively," the Atlanta Fed explained. "The nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to first-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -0.86% to -1.10%."
Market reaction
The greenback continues to outperform its rivals after this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen gaining 0.4% on the day at 92.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 after robust US Nonfarm Payrolls data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19 after dipping below that number in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls, which showed an increase of 379K jobs in February. Higher yields in response to Powell are keeping the dollar bid.
GBP/USD recovers after post-NFP dip below 1.38
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 bus till down the day. The US gained 379,000 jobs in February, roughly double than expected and supporting the dollar. The Senate's stimulus debate is eyed.
XAU/USD remains depressed near multi-month lows on stellar NFP
Gold edge lower during the early North American session and dropped to fresh nine-month lows, below the $1690 level in reaction to an upbeat US jobs report.
Cardano ready to resume uptrend towards $2
Cardano price shows signs of a reversal after a 30% correction. The Tom DeMark Sequential indicator’s buy signal on the 4-hour and the 12-hour chart hints at a continuation of the bull rally.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).